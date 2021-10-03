Flamboyant and unpredictable, Kasma Daniel Kasmayuddin signals his return to the Cub Prix podium with an impressive win at Round 6 of the 2021 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship held at the Terengganu Motorsports Track.

The PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor rider started the race from second row. It took him five laps to catch up with the leading group led by Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Mohd Akid Aziz. Kasma only needed a single lap to brush past Akid from the ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team. By Lap 9, Kasma began focusing on hunting down Azroy, the pole sitter and race leader.

As the gap between the two lead riders narrowed, Azroy put up a cool and inch-perfect defensive race while Kasma used up every available track space to find the smallest advantage. Kasma’s opportunity finally came at the last lap when he powered his way past Azroy at Turn 1.

With Azroy hot in pursuit, Kasma held his advantage all the way to the chequered flag with 16’33.906s, a mere 0.083s in front of Azroy. This is Kasma’s first win since December 2018 and his first since his return to Cub Prix following his MotoGP stint.

While the battle between the two front runners stole the limelight, Mohd Akid Aziz ended his solo race in third with 16’37.192s.

“At the start of the weekend, we were struggling to find the right gearing and suspension setup for this track. This is a technical track with 11 turns cramped into 1.3km. To stand a chance of winning, both the gearing and the suspension must be working well in tandem,” said Kasma.

“By the time we got into the qualifying and super pole, I was beginning to feel more confident. During the final race, I was basically waiting for Azroy to show signs of fatigue. The moment I spotted a chink in his armour at Turn 1, I just went for it.”

Kasma ended what would have been a perfect weekend for Azroy Hakeem Anuar of the Honda Yuzy Idemitsu Team. With the exception of the Round 6 race, Azroy had consistently topped the CP150 timesheets throughout the race meet.

Azroy’s consistency has kept him in the lead for the title chase with 103 points under his belt. Ahmad Afif Amran finished off the podium, enough to keep his standings at second overall with 71 points. After two third-placed finish in Terengganu, Mohd Akid Aziz officially joins the title chase with 70 points to his name.

In other developments, it had been a weekend of doubles in the CP125 and Wira KBS categories with Mohd Adib Rosley of Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team and Mohd Harith Haziq Zamri from the Castrol Power1 Honda Team going home with double wins in their respective categories.

ROUND 6 RESULTS

CP150

1. Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor), 16’33.906s

2. Azroy Hakeem Anuar (Honda, Honda Yuzy Idemitsu Team), 16’33.989s

3. Mohd Akid Aziz (Yamaha, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 16’37.192s

CP150 STANDINGS

1. Azroy Hakeem Anuar (Honda, Honda Yuzy Idemitsu Team), 103 pts

2. Ahmad Afif Amran (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing), 71 pts

3. Mohd Akid Aziz (Yamaha, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 70 pts

CP150 TEAM STANDINGS

1. PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor, 148 pts

2. ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team, 143 pts

3. PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha – CKJ Racing, 118 pts

CP125

1. Mohd Adib Rosley (Yamaha, Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team), 13’12.619s

2. Mohd Firdaus Mohd Hamdan (Honda, Moto1 Koyoko Honda KC Racing Team), 13’12.759s

3. Mohd Harith Farhan Baharin (Yamaha, Tuneboss Pink Racing), 13’16.066s

CP125 STANDINGS

1. Mohd Adib Rosley (Yamaha, Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team), 114 pts

2. Mohd Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman (Yamaha, Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team), 94 pts

3. Mohd Syafiq Rosli (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor), 89 pts

CP125 TEAM STANDINGS

1. Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team, 208 pts

2. PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor, 148 pts

3. ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team, 102 pts

WIRA KBS

1. Mohd Harith Haziq Zamri (Honda, Castrol Power1 Honda Team), 10’40.218s

2. Mohd Farid Hakimi Farid Sezli (Honda, Idemitsu DFZ Yam Honda Racing), 10’40.530s

3. Mohd Aqil Danial Nasrul (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing), 10’48.591s

WIRA KBS STANDINGS

1. Mohd Aqil Danial Nasrul (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing), 107 pts

2. Mohd Harith Haziq Zamri (Honda, Castrol Power1 Honda Team), 99 pts

3. Danial Johan (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing), 91 pts

Like this: Like Loading...