The Spanish rider took his first World Championship at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

With five wins and seven podium places, Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) became the 2021 WorldSSP300 Champion at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

After being challenged by Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) and dethroning teammate Jeffrey Buis, preventing him from being the first back-to-back Champion in WorldSSP300, it was Huertas’ consistent performances throughout the season which ensured he led the title race since Aragon Race 2, winning his first world title during the Motul Portuguese Round.

After starting his career in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and in the European Talent Cup back in 2018 and 2019, he moved to the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship in 2020. He concluded his first season in 17th place with 43 points. For the 2021 season, he switched to the MTM Kawasaki squad, the team that won the 2020 WorldSSP300 Championship and that also took seven wins throughout the season.

Huertas started his second season on a high as he took his first victory in the category in Aragon Race 1. He then claimed five wins over the season, becoming the first rider with five wins in a season in WorldSSP300 with his win in Race 2 in Magny-Cours.

With a 56 points advantage over his closest competitor Jeffrey Buis, Adrian Huertas becomes the fourth Spanish WorldSSP300 Champion, as Spain continues to dominate the class with four titles in five seasons, stopped only by the Netherlands’ Jeffrey Buis in 2020. In 2022, Huertas will look forward to consolidating his brilliant 2021 season and cementing himself as a name to watch out for in the not-too-distant future.

Adrian Huertas, MTM Kawasaki:

“I feel quite more comfortable now because in Jerez, I suffered a little bit. Then I kept working this week at home with my physical trainer. I preferred to go back home instead of staying here in Portimao for holidays. Then, I think this is a compensation because finally, I managed to be on the podium and to win the Championship. I’m really happy I want to thank all my team, Ludo from MTM, Fabien from Kawasaki, because they gave me the support I needed to become WorldSSP300 Champion. Without their help, it wouldn’t have been possible to be World Champion so I’m really happy for everybody to my mother, to my father because they have done a lot of things to be here and then finally, the hard work pays off so all of us could be rewarded. I’m really happy and I want to keep working and keep dreaming.”

Key moments of 2021

First WorldSSP300 win in Aragon Race 1

First double win at Magny-Cours ‘21

First pole position at Magny-Cours ‘21

First WorldSSP300 rider claiming five wins in a single season

wins in a single season Fourth Spanish WorldSSP300 Champion



Rider info

Place of birth: Madrid, ESP Age: 18 Team: MTM Kawasaki Bike: Kawasaki Ninja 400 2020: WorldSSP300 – P17 Rider statistics First round: Aragon ‘20 Race starts: 25 Wins: 5 Podium places: 7 Pole positions: 3 Fastest laps: 1 Titles: 1



