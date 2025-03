Cambodia fell to a 2-1 loss to Aruba in a friendly that was played last night at the National Olympic Stadium.Walter Bennet gave Aruba the lead after just three minutes as Rovien Ostiana then added the second goal for the visitors eight minutes later.Cambodia pulled a goal back through Nick Taylor in the 57th minute but it was not enough to stage a fightback from the host. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...