Formula E and its Official Cloud Technology Services Partner, Google Cloud, collaborate on AI technology designed to give aspiring racing talent the tools to develop their racecraft.

Driver Agent, using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini, analyses extensive racing data – such as lap times, speed, braking, acceleration, G-forces, and downforce – to give real-time driver feedback.

As part of the collaboration, Google Cloud is working closely with >= More than Equal, an organisation dedicated to identifying and developing women talent in motorsport.

Formula E and Google Cloud are joining forces to accelerate innovation in motorsport by developing cutting-edge AI tools for drivers, with a focus on providing equal opportunity to all drivers.

Together, they are developing the Driver Agent, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to democratise access to data and improve driver coaching, leveling the playing field for emerging racing talent worldwide.

Empowering the Future of Motorsport with AI

Formula E, the world’s premier all-electric racing series and Google Cloud, its Official Cloud Technology Services Partner, are together using the power of AI to make data-driven insights and coaching tools more accessible to drivers at all levels. As part of their ongoing mission to foster the next generation of racing talent, this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between top-tier drivers and those without access to sophisticated performance analytics.

The Driver Agent, powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini, Google’s state-of-the-art large language model, provides real-time feedback to drivers. This innovative tool processes extensive racing data – such as lap times, speed, braking, acceleration, G-forces, and downforce – through a deep AI analysis. The insights are then delivered to drivers via text or audio coaching, enabling them to make immediate adjustments to their driving performance as well as out of the car.

Creating Opportunity for Everyone in Racing

As part of the collaboration, Google Cloud is working closely with >= More than Equal, an organisation dedicated to identifying and developing female talent in motorsport. The partnership includes providing access to advanced driving simulators at Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport and Centre of Excellence for Women in Sport, and Driver Agent technology for More than Equal’s Driver Development Programme consisting of five up-and-coming female drivers.

Key Features of the AI-Powered Driver Agent

Real-Time Coaching: The Driver Agent connects to a Formula E driving simulator, analysing telemetry data such as speed, brake percentage, G-force, downforce, and steering. This data is then used to deliver feedback to drivers, similar to the coaching provided to top-tier professionals by their engineering teams.

Personalised Insights: The AI tool compares a driver's performance on the track with that of professional drivers, offering detailed insights on how to optimise performance. Drivers receive actionable guidance on improving lap times, braking efficiency, acceleration, and more.

Accessibility: By democratising access to this high-level performance data, the Driver Agent enables drivers of all backgrounds to refine their skills and improve on the track, regardless of resources or team size.

“The introduction of Driver Agent is going to be a game changer for drivers on and off the track,” said Barnaby Voss, UKI & Partner Marketing Director, Google Cloud, EMEA. “By democratising access to this high-level performance data, the Driver Agent enables drivers of all backgrounds to refine their skills and improve on the track, regardless of resources or team size.”

Extending the Impact with Formula E

Formula E and Google Cloud’s development of the Driver Agent underscores the power of AI to transform motorsports. Formula E is using the technology that will not only support the coaching and performance of its own drivers but also to extend its benefits to other teams and racers, ensuring that sophisticated AI tools are accessible to a broader range of personnel in the motorsport community.

“Formula E has always been a platform for innovation, and we are thrilled to partner with Google Cloud to push the boundaries of what’s possible when you combine world-class technology with world-class motorsport.” said Beth Paretta, VP Sporting, Formula E. “By developing and offering these cutting-edge tools, we are helping to create a future where racing talent is determined by skill, not resources, enabling a more diverse pool of drivers and especially women, rise to the very top of our sport.”

Driving Change for the Future

Together, Formula E and Google Cloud are setting the stage for a new era in motorsport – one that is more data-driven, and accessible. Through initiatives like the Driver Agent and its collaboration with More than Equal, they are ensuring that every driver, regardless of gender or background, has the opportunity to reach their full potential and compete at the highest level.

