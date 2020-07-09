Cambodia have selected the official logo for the 32nd SEA Games which they will be hosting in 2023.

With still some three years to go yet to the big event, Cambodia SEA Games 2023 Organising Committee (CAMSOC) have selected the logos for the SEA Games and also the Para ASEAN 2023.

According to the Khmer Times, ‘Sport Into Peace’ has also been chosen as the official slogan of the biennial championship – which reflects Cambodia’s journey from being a strife-torn country to a respected member of the Southeast Asian community.

The logos and slogan for the 2023 SEA Games were announced by Vath Chamroeun, the Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), who is also the incumbent secretary of CAMSOC.

The logo was inspired by two of Cambodia’s foremost symbols, the Angkor Wat temples and the four dragons, with the 11 countries within ASEAN represented in different colours.

The mascots are two rabbits wearing Cambodian uniforms, one red and the other blue, reflecting the colours of the Kingdom’s flag.

CAMSOC launched the logo-mascot design contest in August last year.

The official unveiling will be made on 7 August 2020 – to mark the start of the 1,000-day countdown to the 2023 SEA Games.

