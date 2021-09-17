Malaysia’s Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup (PTSR) 2021 and also the Challenge Cup have been cancelled this year.

The FA of Malaysia (FAM) Women’s Football Committee decided on the cancellation of the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup after taking into account the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Similar to the previously announced cancellations of the President’s Cup, Youth Cup and also the CUCKOO Malaysia Premier Futsal League 2021, this decision is not an easy one as the continued COVID-19 issue has had a significant impact on the football industry,” said the statement.

In the meantime, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that the Challenge Cup 2021 edition has also been cancelled.

Stuart Ramalingam, MFL Chief Executive Officer, said he is very appreciative and grateful to all teams for their ability to reach to this decision on a collective note for the common good.

“I was informed that the Challenge Cup 2021 had to be cancelled after MFL and the teams that participated in the Challenge Cup had reached an agreement to cancel this tournament,” said Stuart.

“Actually it is not an easy decision to either cancel or continue but due to several factors, the MFL and the teams involved have collectively agreed that this tournament should not be held this year.”

