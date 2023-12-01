Carlos Cesar Nunes has left his position as the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national team on mutual agreement with the FA of Thailand (FAT).

“Thank you coach Cesar for leading the Thailand Futsal national team in the past one year and ten months,” said FAT Vice President Adisak Benjasiriwan.

Following the departure of Carlos Cesar, his post will be taken over temporarily by Eloy Alonso, the current assistant coach to the Thai Futsal national team, until a new head coach is appointed.

