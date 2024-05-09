Jaguar TCS Racing have today announced that Enzo Fittipaldi will take part in the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E official rookie test, taking place in Berlin in just under a week’s time. The 22-year-old Brazilian will join Sheldon van der Linde, who returns after a number of successful rookie sessions with the team.

After a successful start in karting, Enzo Fittipaldi graduated to car racing in 2017. He was the 2018 Italian F4 champion and 2019 Formula Regional European runner-up driving for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Enzo is a two times race winner and 13 times podium finisher in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. He is currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Van Amerstoort Racing, as a Red Bull Athlete

The rookie test at the iconic Tempelhof Airport will be Enzo’s Formula E debut, and the first time he has driven the Jaguar I-TYPE 6.

South African Sheldon van der Linde returns after three previous successful rookie tests for Jaguar TCS Racing, having topped the times in the Berlin session last year. The 24-year-old has been competing in DTM since 2019 and was the 2022 DTM Champion. Most recently, he has competed in the World Endurance Championship with BMW, finishing sixth in Imola.

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming back Sheldon van der Linde for his fourth rookie test with the team. He is an incredibly talented driver and we have worked really well together in previous tests so see value in continuing this great relationship. Myself and all the team look forward to working with him again in Berlin.

The rookie tests give young, talented drivers a chance to step into the pinnacle of electric racing, so it is a great pleasure to have Enzo Fittipaldi join the team for his first rookie test in Formula E. This will be Enzo’s first time behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, and we are all excited to get him settled into a new environment and use the time together well at the Tempelhof Airport circuit. He has a great CV to date and clearly an honour to have the latest generation of the famous Fittipaldi family testing with us here at Jaguar TCS Racing.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL



“I’m very excited to get back for my fourth test with the Jaguar TCS Racing team within one year – I feel a bit of a veteran at these rookie tests by now! Formula E is a really exciting championship to be racing in, one I hope to be competing in in the future, so hopefully this is a stepping stone to that opportunity.” – SHELDON VAN DER LINDE, JAGUAR TCS RACING ROOKIE DRIVER



“This will be my first time driving a Formula E race car and I am really looking forward to the opportunity to be testing with an iconic team and brand. I’ve spent some time in the simulator at the team’s headquarters in Kidlington to give myself the best chance to have a successful test in Berlin. The rookie test is a great opportunity for young drivers to try an all-electric motorsport category and I can’t wait to get some experience.” – ENZO FITTIPALDI, JAGUAR TCS RACING ROOKIE DRIVER

