Southeast Asia’s leading clubs will kick off their quest for a slice of the US$3

million prize fund in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ season 2024/25. The region’s inaugural

annual club championship commences in July following the Official Draw that was completed in Ho Chi Minh

City today.

Fourteen leading clubs from 10 ASEAN countries will participate in the competition, with 12 teams featuring

in the group stage as they prepare to battle it out for the Shopee Cup™ title and to be crowned ASEAN’s top

club team.

Young Elephants FC from Laos will face Cambodia’s Svay Rieng FC while Kasuka FC of Brunei DS take on

Myanmar side Shan United FC in home-and-away playoffs on July 17 and 24 to launch the Shopee Cup™

before the group phase commences on August 21.

Two groups of six teams each will face-off across five mid-week match days with the outcome determined

using a single round-robin home-or-away format, and clubs from the same country not meeting one another

in the initial phase.

That means that Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United FC have been drawn in Group A to play Malaysia’s

Terengganu FC as well as Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and Vietnam’s Ðông Á Thanh Hóa FC. They will be

joined by the two winners of the qualifying round play-offs.

Group B, meanwhile, will feature Buriram United FC from Thailand as well as Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur City

FC and from Vietnam, Công An Hà Nôi FC and Indonesia, Borneo FC. Kaya FC of the Philippines and Lion

City Sailors from Singapore complete the line-up.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on April 2 and 30,

2025 on a home-and-away basis, as will the final, which is scheduled to be held on May 14 and 21, 2025.

Major General Khiev Sameth, President of AFF said: “It’s a pleasure to have completed the draw for the

ASEAN Shopee Cup™ season 2024/25 today. Looking at the fixtures, the region’s club championship

promises to be an enthralling competition. After years of hard work and dedication from everyone involved in

the creation of the event, it is now a reality. The Shopee Cup™ will give the best clubs from across our

region the opportunity to test themselves against one another while also raising the level of the game. We

are thrilled to be another step closer to kick-off.

“Additionally, with the launch of ASEAN United FC, the official digital platform – aseanutdfc.com and

@aseanutdfc – for the four major AFF competitions including the Shopee Cup™, fans will be able to stay

close to the action.”

Pan Huiyan, Regional Marketing Lead, Shopee said: “As a fun-loving brand, we hope that Shopee Cup

will not only bring enjoyable moments to fans, but also unite the ASEAN football community in a celebration

of skill and passion. Shopee Cup fans can look forward to exclusive merchandise on Shopee, win coins by

playing our half-time Shopee Shake games in-app, engage in special star players content and giveaways on

Shopee Live and Shopee Video. We cannot wait for you to catch the Shopee Cup trophy in-person, as it

tours across the region.”

The Shopee Cup™ season 2024/25 match schedule was also announced at the Official Draw. Match

venues and kick-off times will be announced at a later date

