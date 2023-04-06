● SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality will be held at Dataran Putrajaya, Malaysia on 13 August 2023 and is now open for registration

● Meeting high international standards, the marathon qualifies for Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) Wanda Age Group where participants can earn points for their performance

● Both a distinguished and environmentally friendly event, SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality will implement sustainable measures to reduce its carbon footprint

SCORE Sports Management Sdn Bhd (SCORE), Malaysia’s fastest-growing mass participation sports event organiser is back with its celebrated marathon, SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality with this year marking the 10th anniversary of the annual affair.

The event will be held on 13 August 2023 at Dataran Putrajaya, Malaysia starting from 3:00 AM onwards, boasting a colossal count of up to 15,000 participants.

For a decade now, SCORE has been inspiring Malaysians to lead an active and healthy lifestyle through its iconic marathons and is taking it up a notch this year with an impressive line-up of 32 race categories.

With the tagline ‘Make Your Mark: Conquer’, SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality is designed to be a journey of self-discovery and personal triumph as runners will have the opportunity to challenge themselves and conquer new personal records.

From seasoned marathoners to beginners, the marathon offers something for everyone.

Similar to the previous year, participants can choose to run either in the speed or cruise category or complete the marathon virtually, covering any distance of their choice between 5KM, 10KM, 21KM, and 42KM. With early bird prices starting at only RM55 for the 5KM junior category and up to RM120 for the full marathon, SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality caters to runners of all levels, promising a day of exhilarating running and unforgettable memories.

“For the past decade, SCORE has been leading the way in organising marathons in Malaysia that set the highest benchmarks. Every year, both local and international runners come to participate in the marathon and experience the thrilling adrenaline rush of running alongside like-minded enthusiasts, all while feeling determined and empowered.

“And as we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, we are taking things to the next level to pull out all the stops and create a grand running event that’s bigger and better than ever before,” commented Patricia Tan, Chief Executive Officer of SCORE Sports Management Sdn Bhd.

This year’s ‘Make Your Mark: Conquer’ theme hopes to inspire participants with a sense of accomplishment upon crossing the finish line, while also unlocking a plethora of health benefits.

SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality aims to be a catalyst for a new chapter in runners’ fitness journeys, inspiring them to strive towards becoming the best versions of themselves. For new runners, the 5KM fun run would be an ideal distance to kick-start their fitness journey. Friends and family are strongly encouraged to participate, making the experience extra special and memorable.

AIA Malaysia via its science-backed innovative health programme, AIA Vitality is the presenting sponsor of the SCORE Marathon for the second consecutive year.

Heng Zee Wang, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA Malaysia shared: “SCORE Marathon has grown to be one of Malaysia’s favourite and most anticipated running events where we’ve seen it improve and innovate over the years. We are excited to celebrate its decade-long presence by once again partnering with SCORE to bring new and experienced runners, families, and friends together to train and challenge themselves whilst having a good time. SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality not only provides a world-class platform for Malaysians of all abilities to race alongside each other but more importantly reaffirms our commitment to inspire and encourage them to be physically active, make better lifestyle choices and live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

The upcoming marathon is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of all participants by providing essential amenities such as water stations, mobile toilets, and first-aid services throughout the routes and carnival area. Most important of all, sustainability is going to be a key focus for this year’s event due to its massive scale.

To reduce environmental impact, consumables such as plastic bottles, paper cups, and soft plastics which will be used in thousands, will be thoroughly recycled. By prioritising sustainability without compromising on the quality of the event, SCORE sets an example for all future events to follow.

Just like in previous years, participants will have the opportunity to win trophies that will be awarded to winners up to the 10th place, as well as a range of cash prizes for the top three winners in each category. Participants will be competing for prizes up to RM1,500 with a total of RM27,600 up for grabs. Runners will also be entitled to goody bags, gifts and vouchers from event sponsors.

As a testament to its quality, SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality is a qualifying race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) Wanda Age Group, a global marathon championship where runners across the world can compete for a world ranking.

Registration for SCORE Marathon 2023 by AIA Vitality closes on 30 June 2023. Participants can collect their race kits, inclusive of a running tee and race bib during the Sports & Fitness Expo at The Starling Mall, Petaling Jaya on 5 and 6 August 2023 between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

To catch the early bird tickets (16 March – 18 April 2023) for SCORE Marathon by AIA Vitality 2023, visit https://bit.ly/scoremarathon2023.

