Vietnam women’s national team will be out to defend their SEA Games gold medal in Group A of the tournament where they will have ASEAN champions Philippines for company.

The official draw for football competitions was held yesterday in Phnom Penh with host Cambodia all ready for the 32nd edition of the SEA Games to be held on 5-17 May 2023.

Vietnam have won the women’s football gold medal for a record seven times where other than the Philippines, they will also be up against Myanmar and Malaysia in Group A.

In the meantime, five-time winners Thailand have been drawn in Group B against host Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

