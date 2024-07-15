Central Coast Mariners have secured the transfer of Northern Ireland midfielder Alfie McCalmont from Carlisle United, the reigning Isuzu UTE A-League champions announced.The Leeds United academy graduate moves to Gosford for the 2024-25 season and reunites with former coaches Mark Jackson and Danny Schofield, having worked with the Mariners boss and assistant and Elland Road. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/central-coast-mariners-transfer-news-alfie-mccalmont-signs-contract-details-video-who-is-he/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeague

