Race 2 Highlights:



Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) and Sunday’s Race 1 victor Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) proved to be in a league of their own in Race 2 at Donington Park, with Herrera securing her third win in four races, just two tenths of a second ahead of a very combative Carrasco



Championship Standings:

Now with 88 points, Herrera retains the championship lead, followed closely by Race 1 winner Carrasco (81)



Key Points:



Race 1 winner: Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team)

Race 2 winner: Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team)

Race fastest lap: Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) – 1’39.209 (Race 2)

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“I felt confident that we could do well today. I was fast in warm-up and knew that I had to push right from the start of the race to build a gap. Ana followed me but I knew I was going to be able to battle until the end as I felt comfortable and strong on the brakes. I was pretty angry about the Race 1 result, to be honest, as I knew I had the potential to finish at least P2 but lost ground when I had to brake to avoid Beatriz when she made a mistake. So honestly I set out to make up for that result today, aware that I needed to break away from the pack early on to avoid any risky situations.”



P2 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

“I’m really happy with my weekend and it was difficult to ask for more. I wanted the win in Race 2 and did my best but lost a little time on the first lap with Beatriz, which meant I then had to push to reach Maria, who was really fast in the beginning. I eventually caught her and got in front but in the end, she got the better of me when I ran wide. But we’ve had a good weekend, scoring pole, a race win and the fastest lap in Race 2 so this is a positive result. I felt really good and now it will be important to continue in this way, as I know Maria and I will battle like this all season long. We’re really close in the championship right now and so we need to continue working to be ready for the next round at Portimao.”



P3 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

“Ana and Maria had more than us today; I did my best to stick with them through the early stages, but it was not possible, their pace was simply stronger. I lost ground when Neila passed me, and it was hard to close that gap once it opened up in front of us. I was also struggling a little with corner entry in some places. But the important thing is to be on the podium, and we were able to secure third again today, so we’re pleased with that.”

