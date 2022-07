The AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) title race is beginning to heat up after leaders Lion City Sailors dropped points for a second straight week, and Albirex Niigata (S) capitalised by dispatching Balestier Khalsa to close the gap to five points with a game in hand.

For more, please click on https://spl.sg/2022-spl-matchweek-16-roundup/?fbclid=IwAR3sUJP-vFw1AW4_YGHLFj56Bi8sSxy8RRJyaIhQS40_thFrTy9gMFqMMlw

