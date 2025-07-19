Ivana Celine Chang kept her winning ways intact for two semifinals spot in Round 5 of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 here in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The Standard Six student of SK © Anglo Chinese Kota Kinabalu, had won the Girls’ Under-11 Singles crown last year at the same venue.

And this time around as a 12-year-old, Ivana continued her progress to be in the quarterfinals of both the Girls’ U13 Singles and Doubles

She overcame Dweneverre Maghen Henry 30-18 in the quarterfinals of the Girls’ U13 Singles.

Then, with partner final Alya Nur Safwah Nasib (SK Bandar Tawau 2), Ivana breezed past Caroline Elisa Crysco (SK Pulong Tenom)-Wong Xiao Lan (St. Francis Convent) 30-14.

