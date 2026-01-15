The PKNS Selangor Masters will make a popular return this February 11-14 as the season-opening event of the 2026 Asian Development Tour (ADT).

Teeing off the week before the Lunar New Year celebration ushers in the Year of the Horse, the US$175,000 tournament will once again be played at Seri Selangor Golf Club – one of the region’s most respected golf courses, renowned for its strategic risk-for-reward design and slick greens. Golf fans will be in for some scintillating action as players from the ADT –the developmental circuit of the Asian Tour – take on the leading golfers from the domestic Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour.

This will be the 13th staging of the PKNS Selangor Masters, which is promoted by PKNS Golf Management Services, a subsidiary of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS). PKNS has been the title sponsor since 2022.

“The PKNS Selangor Masters has firmly established itself as one of the highlights of the Selangor sporting calendar, featuring leading players from the Asian Development Tour and our own home-grown talents. The tournament is not only a wonderful showcase for Selangor and its many attractions, but also forms a vital part of our efforts to develop golf in the state,” said Yang Berhormat Dato’ Dr. Ahmad Fadzli bin Ahmad Tajuddin, Chairman of the PKNS Selangor Masters Organising Committee and State Secretary of Selangor.

The field of 144 players will comprise 80 players from the ADT, 40 from the PGM Tour, and 24 invitations. In a landmark development, this year’s championship will be preceded by a 36-hole Qualifying Tournament to be played on January 27-28 at Seri Selangor, offering the top three finishers coveted spots in the main event.

In line with the Selangor State golf development programme and the objective of creating opportunities for emerging talents, the champion of the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship, to be held from 5–7 February at Seri Selangor, will once again be awarded a playing slot in the PKNS Selangor Masters. Should the champion be a non-Malaysian, an additional slot will be allocated to the leading Malaysian player.

The overall boys’ champion from the 2025 Selangor Junior Masters, Malaysia-based Japanese talent Daichi Hayashi, will also be allocated an invitational spot.

For the second year running, the PKNS Selangor Masters will kick-start what is expected to be a robust season for the ADT, where the top 10 players on the final Order of Merit will earn Asian Tour cards for the following year.

“While the Asian Development Tour often introduces new tournaments in new destinations, we are fortunate to be ably supported by long-standing and highly respected events like the PKNS Selangor Masters. In so many respects, this is the ideal event to start the season. Our members, many of whom aspire to graduate to the Asian Tour, are able to enjoy competing in an established tournament that offers both stature and significance. Once again, we thank the Selangor State Government, PKNS and Seri Selangor Golf Club for allowing us to join all the dots and be in a position to stage another great tournament,” noted Ken Kudo, General Manager of the ADT.

Last year’s PKNS Selangor Masters saw Thailand’s Tawit Polthai break through for his maiden ADT title with a 16-under-par 268 total, three shots ahead of Filipino veteran Juvic Pagunsan. Leading Malaysian honours went to amateur Hariz Hezri in joint 11th place on four-under-par 280, while the RM10,000 bonus for best Malaysian professional was claimed by 2022 champion Shahriffuddin Ariffin, who finished joint 14th on two-under-par 282.

First staged in 2007 as a local event, the Selangor Masters joined the Asian Tour the following year when Malaysia’s Ben Leong emerged triumphant at Seri Selangor. The tournament was part of the Asian Tour until 2014, before returning as an ADT event in 2022, when Shahriffuddin became the second Malaysian to claim the title. Seri Selangor has been the venue on each occasion except in 2011 and 2012, when it was played at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club.

