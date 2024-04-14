Myanmar Futsal national team head coach Bunlert Charoenwong has confirmed the squad for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 which starts this Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

The team had gone to Bangkok last week with 17 players before Charoenwong finalised the required 14 registered players ahead of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, 17-28 April 2024.

Myanmar have been placed in Group A against host Thailand, Vietnam and China.

They will open their campaign against Vietnam on 17 April 2024 at the Huamark Indoor Stadium.

