There was no stopping Stallion-Laguna en-route to their second win in as many games as they cruised by Loyola FC, 5-0, earlier yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Juan Galleana-Trujillo and Junior Ngong Sam each picked up a brace as they banked on their recent AFC Cup experience.

Loyola, who are playing in their first PFL season since 2017, found themselves matching Stallion-Laguna’s tempo early on in the match.

