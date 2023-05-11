The Malaysian men’s paddlers team once again failed to defeat Singapore and settled for silver medal at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh today.

The result in the final was similar when they lost 3-0 to the Singaporeans in the table tennis group matches. The Malaysians also lost to Singapore in the final of the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi.

Malaysia’s No 1 seed Leong Chee Feng lost 11-8, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11 to Clarence Zhe. In the second tie, Choong Javen lost 4-11, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11 to Koen Pang Yew En.

in the third and deciding match, Wong Qi Shen went down 9-11, 14-12, 13-11, 9-11, 7-11 to Izaac Quek.

Chee Feng said they played better in the final compared to their group match against Singapore, but it was still not enough.

