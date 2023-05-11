The national men’s badminton squad suffered a 3-1 defeat against Indonesia in the SEA Games final at Morodok Techo Arena here today.

The Malaysian second stringers started well when Leong Jun Hao defeated Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-16, 21-13 in the opening men’s singles match to give his side a 1-0 lead.

However, Indonesia won the next three matches, starting with Bagas Maulana-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri’s 21-12, 22-20 victory over Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe.

In the second match, Lee Shun Hang lost to Chistian Adinata 21-17, 21-9.

Indonesia sealed their winning point when Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan edged Chia Weijie-Liew Xun 13-21, 21-16, 21-16.

“We tried our best, but our rivals were better. Pramudya-Yeremia are an experienced pair, and they controlled the court well today.

“We hope to do better in the individual event,” said Weijie.

