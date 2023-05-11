Young diver Enrique Maccartney Anak Harold made Malaysia proud with a splendid performance in the pool to capture the men’s 10m platform gold medal at the Morodok Techo Aquatics Centre.

The 20-year-old Enrique pooled 442.95 points, while compatriot Bertrand Rhodict Anak Lises (384 points) finished second, followed by Singapore’s Max Lee Shen Oon (362.80).

“I did not feel nervous. I just focused on giving my best during the event. The gold will spur me for the challenges at the World Championships (in Fukuoka on July 14-22) and the Asian Games (in Hangzhou on Sept 23-Oct 8),” he said.

“I hope to qualify for the Paris Olympics, and I will achieve it if I do well at the world meet. Of course, it will be tough, but I will train hard for it.”

Malaysia recorded a haul of four gold, two silver and one bronze in Phnom Penh. The other medals were from Syafiq Puteh (men’s 3m springboard), Lee Yiat Qing (women’s platform) and Kimberly Bong (women’s springboard).

