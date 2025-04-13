Chen Yu Fei finally laid claim to the elusive Asian crown, clinching her maiden women’s singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025 with a commanding comeback win over compatriot Han Yue in Sunday’s final.

The world No. 8, who previously settled for two silver and two bronze medals at the Asian meet, showcased her signature resilience and grit to complete her return to form after a brief break from the sport following last year’s frustration at the Paris Olympics.

Chen got off to a slow start, losing the first game 11-21. But she rallied impressively, turning the momentum in her favour with sharp court control and clever shot placement to take the second game 21-14.

With confidence soaring, Chen dominated the decider, forcing Han Yue into repeated unforced errors and wrapping up the match with a decisive 21-9 win in 66 minutes.

The victory not only secured Chen her first Asian title but also extended her head-to-head record to 9-0 against Han Yue.

Remarkably, this was the only match Chen played in three games throughout the tournament—having cruised past all her earlier opponents in straight sets, including a pivotal quarterfinal win over arch rival Akane Yamaguchi.

The triumph in Ningbo marks Chen’s second title of the year, following her victory at the Swiss Open last month, and signals her resurgent return to peak form on the international stage.

