Former Malaysia national coach Tan Cheng Hoe has taken over the reins at Malaysian Super League side Selangor FC.

“Under his guidance, the Malaysian team emerged runners-up of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup while producing some of the best performances of the national squad at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers,” stated a Selangor FC statement.

The 54-year-old Cheng Hoe was Malaysia’s national coach from 2018 to 2021.

He took Kedah to the 2016 Malaysia Cup triumph and the 2017 Charity Shield.

“In this short period, I hope the players could understand the format of play I will be introducing apart from the need to understand each player in the team who has individual character,” said Cheng Hoe.

At the same time too, Selangor FC announced the appointment of Selangor legend K. Sanbagamaran as the main team technical advisor.

