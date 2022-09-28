The event is the second stage of the 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour, attracting twelve international women’s match racing teams to the three-day event.

Östling and team secured the event win with a 2-0 win over French world no.1 ranked match racer Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team.

With less experience sailing the DS37 match racing boats, Courtois and her team were quick to find their stride in the heavier boats and remained unbeaten in the qualifying and semi-final rounds. However, it was Östling and her formidable and long-standing Wings Sailing crew that brought their experience in the DS37’s to the finals when it counted most.