Sweden’s Anna Östling and the Wings Sailing Team have won the inaugural Women’s Match Race Denmark at Skovshoved Harbour in Copenhagen, hosted by the Royal Danish Yacht Club.

The event is the second stage of the 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour, attracting twelve international women’s match racing teams to the three-day event.

Östling and team secured the event win with a 2-0 win over French world no.1 ranked match racer Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team.

With less experience sailing the DS37 match racing boats, Courtois and her team were quick to find their stride in the heavier boats and remained unbeaten in the qualifying and semi-final rounds. However, it was Östling and her formidable and long-standing Wings Sailing crew that brought their experience in the DS37’s to the finals when it counted most.
Anna Östling (SWE) and WINGS Sailing Team
Anna Östling (SWE) and WINGS Sailing Team
“We love these boats and it is really our home boat after spending so many hours training on them” commented Anna Östling “Today, we finally we got it all right and we are so happy to be on the podium again”

In the petite final, Australia’s Juliet Costanzo and the Easy Tiger Racing team (RPAYC Sydney) clinched third place after a close battle with Denmark’s Lea Vogelius. Costanzo defeated Vogelius 2-1 in the semi-final match.

2022 Womens Match Race Denmark – Overall results

  1. Anna Ostling, SWE
  2. Pauline Courtois, FRA
  3. Juliet Costanzo, AUS
  4. Les Richter Vogelius, DEN
  5. Ali Morrish, GBR
  6. Sophie Otter, GBR
  7. Kristine Mauritzen, DEN
  8. Louise K Olesen, DEN
  9. Sanna Mattsson, SWE
  10. Margot Riou, FRA
  11. Ellie Cumpsty, GRB
  12. Octavia Owen, GBR

For full results, click here
Pauline Courtois (FRA) Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team
Juliet Costanzo (AUS) and Easy Tiger Racing Team
Juliet Costanzo (AUS) and the Easy Tiger Racing retrieving
a crew member after falling overboard
Pauline Courtois (FRA) Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team
About Women’s World Match Racing Tour
The Women’s World Match Racing Tour was launched in 2022 to continue the hugely successful legacy of the WIM Series (Women’s International Match Racing Series) providing a global match racing series for female sailors. The name of the WIM Series has been changed and re-launched as the Women’s World Match Racing Tour with it’s continued mission to expand and strengthen global match racing and promote opportunities for competitive women’s sailing at every level. The Women’s World Match Racing Tour is the world’s first and only professional sailing series for women providing a valuable pathway for aspiring female world champions in the sport of sailing. womenswmrt.com
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR