Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, delivered a breakthrough performance to end the nation’s 18-year title drought in the event, clinching the men’s doubles crown at the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2025.

The world No.6 duo defeated China’s Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi 21-19, 21-17 in a pulsating 47-minute final, finally bringing the title back to Malaysia for the first time since Choong Tan Fook/Lee Wan Wah triumphed in 2007. Chia/Soh’s campaign in Ningbo was nothing short of dominant. The pair did not drop a single game across all their five matches, showcasing consistency and composure throughout the tournament. Their most formidable test came in the semifinals, where they overcame world No.1 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang in straight games to book their place in the final. Entering the final with a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Chen/Liu, Chia and Soh were prepared for a battle—and that’s exactly what they got. Both games were tightly contested, with the Malaysians relying on their experience and tactical finesse to outlast their young Chinese opponents. In the first game, tied at 15-15, Chia/Soh turned up the pressure at the net, forcing errors from their rivals and edging ahead to seal the opener 21-19 in 21 minutes. The second game followed a similar script. After another deadlock at 14-14, the Malaysians surged ahead with sharp front-court play and solid defence to clinch the title with a 21-17 win. With this victory, Chia/Soh not only took home the prestigious continental crown but also a winner’s cheque of USD 37,000. The win also extends their head-to-head advantage over Chen/Liu to 3-1. LIU/TAN CROWNED WOMEN’S DOUBLES CHAMPIONS Top seeds Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning upheld China’s dominance in women’s doubles, defeating Japan’s third-seeded pair Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida 21-15, 21-19 in a high-quality one-hour final. The Chinese duo controlled the tempo early, using strong defence and precise net play to claim the first game. The Japanese pair mounted a spirited comeback in the second, but Liu and Tan held their nerve in the closing exchanges to secure the title to the delight of the home crowd. The win further cemented Liu/Tan’s standings as one of the top women’s doubles pairs in the world and adds another prestigious trophy to their growing resume. HISTORIC GOLD FOR HONG KONG CHINA IN MIXED DOUBLES Hong Kong China’s Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet made history by becoming only the second pair from the territory to win the mixed doubles title. The world No.6 pair, reuniting for the first time since the 2024 World Tour Finals, defeated Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito in a thrilling three-game final of 21-15, 17-21, 21-13. Tang/Tse started strongly, taking the first game with sharp attacks and quick rotations. Although they dropped the second game, they bounced back with a dominant decider, displaying superior court coverage and control to seal their first-ever Asian title. Their win follows in the footsteps of compatriots Lee Chun Hei and Chau Hoi Wah, who won the mixed doubles crown in 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...