Low Zi Yi stayed to form to capture two titles in the Girls’ Under-16 Group C AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (2nd leg) 2025 In Negeri Sembilan.

Zi Yu, who will turn 15-years-old in August, took the Girls’ U16 Singles and then the Doubles alongside partner Auni Fathin Azuan.

It was hardly a tumultuous road to victory for the Johor lass, the youngest ever shuttler to make it to the final of a World Junior Championships last year, where she did not even drop a single game throughout her campaign.

In the final of the Girls’ U16 Singles, she took just 23 minutes to outplay her Johor teammate Hasyni Devi Sahathevan.

The second-seeded Hasyni just did not have the answer as Zi Yu romped to a 21-12, 21-13 victory for the Girls’ U16 Singles crown.

It was another all-Johor final in the Girls’ U16 Doubles with Zi Yu in smashing form with Auni making short work of Hasyni- Navina Nagarajan 21-15, 21-14 in the duel that lasted just 20 minutes.

In Group B in Penang, R. Loshini was also in striking form as she took both the Girls’ U16 Singles and Doubles titles.

The second-seeded Loshini served a surprise in the final of the Girls’ U16 Singles to beat top seed Balqis Safia Zahra Mohd Zain from Perak in straight set.

It took the Putrajaya teenager 34 minutes to record the 21-17, 21-18 win to boost her confidence for the final of the Doubles alongside Leong Hwee Ling.

Loshini-Hwee Ling took the Girls’ U16 Doubles crown with ease after chalking 21-13, 21-16 over Balqis- Low Hui Yein in just over half an hour.

Over in Group A in Selangor, unheralded Cheah Yu Xuan certainly gave the home team plenty to cheer when she came back from a first-set defeat to take the Girls’ U16 Singles title.

In the all-Selangor final, Yu Xuan upstaged second-seeded Chanice Tan Ying Xuan for the limelight even though she had to concede the first set 21-23.

But the 15-year-old regrouped to take the next two sets 21-15, 21-19 for the silverware.

On the other hand, Selangor also took the accolade in the Girls’ U16 Doubles through Lim Yew Ern-Kiera Wong Yin Xuen.

The second-seeded Yew Ern-Kiera overcame top seed Teoh Sue Mei-Wan Zi Qing from Kuala Lumpur in straight set 21-16, 21-16.

