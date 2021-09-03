Chile tried hard but in the end, they were no match for the slick All Stars when the latter coast to an easy 3-0 win over their South American visitors on the second day of the SAT International Futsal Championship at the Show DC Hall 1.

All Stars which is made up of mostly foreign players and also several top-class Thai players from the local Futsal clubs, grabbed the first goal late in the first half before adding two more after the break for the win.

Chile put up a hard defensive stance for the most part of the first half before Raimundo Carneiro Neto nailed the 18th minute opener.

Growing confidence into the second half, All Stars then had two quick goals (24th and 25th minute) from Victor Acassio Almeida to thank for the win.

SAT INTERNATIONAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

RESULTS and FIXTURES

2 Sept: Thailand 7-0 Oman

3 Sept: Chile 0-3 All Stars

4 Sept: Chile vs Thailand

