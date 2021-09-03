The Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) have reached a mutual understanding to part ways with two of their expatriates.

Following that, Sivaji Narayanan Nair, FABD Technical Director and Abdul Razak Anuar, Referee Director have agreed to relinquish their respective posts to end their contract with FABD.

It was a difficult decision for FABD as both have served with distinction since June 2020.

Under the mutually agreed term, their contract ended on 30th August 2021.

In recognizing their contribution, FABD have expressed their gratitude for their short but impactful service.

Under a separate agreement with current head coach Datuk K. Rajagobal, both parties have agreed to allow Rajagobal to return to his home country this month.

Rajagobal will still be the national team head coach and has expressed his willingness to train the team remotely under the new norms.

FABD would also like to express appreciation to Rajagobal for his valuable support and understanding of the current situation.

#AFF

