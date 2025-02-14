Host nation China and Indonesia booked their spots in the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025, but in vastly different fashions.China was made to sweat before edging past a determined Hong Kong China 3-2 in a thrilling battle, setting up a high-stakes clash against Japan in the last four. Meanwhile, Indonesia put on a commanding performance, breezing past Chinese Taipei 3-0 to set up a Southeast Asian showdown against Thailand.With the tie hanging in the balance at 2-2, China’s men’s doubles duo Chen Xu Jun and Huang Di rose to the occasion, delivering the all-important winning point in style. The pair outclassed Law Cheuk Him/Yeung Shing Choi 21-12, 21-15 in just 33 minutes, sending the home crowd into celebration mode.Hong Kong had drawn first blood in the opening match, with Tang Chun Man/Ng Tsz Yau dismantling Li Hong Yi/Bao Li Jing 21-10, 21-15 in 36 minutes. But China responded swiftly as women’s singles star Chen Yu Fei showed her class, dismantling S Mehta 21-7, 21-8 to level the tie.The hosts then surged ahead, thanks to 18-year-old Hu Zhe An, who pulled off a stunning upset over world No.21 Lee Cheuk Yiu. The youngster displayed nerves of steel in an 80-minute marathon, prevailing 17-21, 21-7, 21-18 to put China in front.However, Hong Kong refused to go down without a fight, as women’s doubles duo Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam clawed their way back from a game down to topple Keng Shu Liang/Wang Ting Ge 16-21, 21-18, 21-19, forcing a decider.With the pressure on, Chen Xu Jun/Huang Di delivered a flawless performance, sealing the victory and keeping China’s title hopes alive.For Indonesia, it was smooth sailing as they swept aside Chinese Taipei 3-0, replicating their strong showing in the 2019 edition when they also reached the semifinals.In the opening match, mixed doubles pair Dejan Ferdinansyah/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti had to dig deep before overcoming Yang Po Hsuan/Hu Ling Fang 16-21, 21-16, 21-19, handing Indonesia the early lead. The duo had also played a crucial role in Indonesia’s 3-2 victory over Malaysia in the group stage.Former world junior champion Alwi Farhan followed up with a gutsy display in the men’s singles, enduring a three-game tussle before emerging victorious against Lee Chia Hao 21-16, 21-23, 21-12, extending Indonesia’s lead to 2-0.With momentum on their side, Putri Kusuma Wardani stepped onto the court brimming with confidence. She wasted no time, producing a clinical performance to dispatch Sung Shuo Yun 21-8, 21-15, sealing Indonesia’s place in the semifinals.With a medal already secured, Indonesia now brace for a mouth-watering clash against Thailand, a thriller which could go down to the wire.SEMIFINALS MATCH-UPS (Feb 15)China vs. Japan

