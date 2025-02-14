Elfyn Evans laid down an early marker at Rally Sweden, storming to victory in Thursday night’s opening stage to lead the FIA World Rally Championship’s second round in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

The Welshman, co-driven by Scott Martin, topped the Umeå Sprint stage – a high-speed blast under the lights just moments from the rally’s service park – by a mere half-second. Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanperä and Hyundai’s Ott Tänak could not be separated, posting identical times to share second place.

Evans, who claimed Rally Sweden glory in 2020, arrives in Umeå sitting second in the championship standings. With Monte-Carlo winner Sébastien Ogier absent, he will take on the challenge of running first on the road through Friday’s gruelling 124km leg.

“It was pretty okay,” Evans said. “Obviously [judging] the braking points is difficult in the dark, but it was all okay.”

Adrien Fourmaux continued his strong form after a Hyundai debut podium last month, finishing fourth at just 1.2sec adrift. The Frenchman tested the limits early, glancing a snowbank but still finishing 2.5sec clear of his fifth-placed team-mate, reigning champion Thierry Neuville.

Neuville admitted he had been too cautious and also flagged a lingering intercom issue.

“Every time I do this stage, I’m always on the limit with the braking – but this time, I was early everywhere,” he smiled. “We had an issue with the intercom this morning on shakedown, and it’s still there.”

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta slotted into sixth, 1.7sec behind Neuville and just 0.2sec ahead of Sami Pajari’s similar Toyota. M-Sport Ford’s Puma Rally1 trio rounded out the leaderboard, with Irishman Josh McErlean in eighth, followed by Grégoire Munster and Mārtiņš Sesks.

