CHINA stayed on course in the quest for their 11th Thomas Cup title after defeating defending champions India in today’s quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash against Malaysia in Chengdu on Saturday.

Both China and five-time champion Malaysia stormed into Saturday’s semifinals after winning over India and Japan respectively with similar scores of 3-1.

China had taken a 2-0 lead through its star shuttler Shi Yu Qi who was forced into a 66-minute three-game duel before defeating Prannoy H.S. 15-21, 21-11, 21-14.

Top pair Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang then lived up to their billing as the current world No.1 after getting the better of arch-rival Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, also in a rubber game encounter which ended in the Chinese winning 21-15, 11-21, 21-12.

However, world No.13 Laksya Sen kept India’s hopes alive after defeating world No.6 Li Shi Feng in another 70-minute rubber game battle which ended 13-21, 21-8, 21-14.

However, Hi Ji Teng/Ren Xian Yu stepped up to secure the tie in favour of the host, dumping Druv Kapila/Sai Pratheek 21-10,21-10 in just 34 minutes.

Malaysia, the five-time champion, shocked Japan with a 3-1 victory to storm into their first Thomas Cup semifinals in eight years. Malaysia last qualified for the semifinals in 2016, only to lose to Denmark.

It was a performance which came at the right time as star shuttler Lee Zii Jia produced a commanding display to demolish Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-3 in just 33 minutes. World No.37 Leong Jun Hao stepped up to put Malaysia back in the lead with a convincing 21-13, 21-10 win over Koki Watanabe after Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik had lost to Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi.

Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzudin was the toast of the Malaysian camp when they stepped up to ensure Malaysia’s path into the last four was cleared with a thrilling 18-21, 21-15, 21-12 win over Akira Koga/Taichi Saito.

Another two quarterfinal matches are scheduled tomorrow with Chinese Taipei taking on Denmark while Korea will clash against 14-time champion Indonesia.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

China bt India 3-1

Shi Yu Qi bt Prannoy H.S. 15-21, 21-11, 21-14

Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang bt Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 21-12

Lakshya Sen bt Li Shi Feng 13-21, 21-8, 21-14

He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu bt Druv Kapila/sai Pratheek 21-10, 21-10.

Malaysia bt Japan 3-1

Lee Zii Jia bt Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-3

Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi bt Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik 18-21, 21-14, 21-19

Leong Jun Hao bt Koki Watanabe 21-13, 21-10

Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin bt Akira Koga/Taichi Saito 18-21, 21-15, 21-12

Like this: Like Loading...