Australia’s U-23 Women’s National Team Head Coach Melissa Andreatta has finalised the 24-player squad that will participate in the Four Nations Tournament in Växjö, Sweden later this month.

To be held during the May/June FIFA Women’s International Window at Visma Arena and Värendsvallen, Australia will feature in three friendly fixtures against the U-23 women’s national teams of Sweden (29 May), Germany (1 June) and Poland (4 June).

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/andreatta-confirms-u-23-womens-national-team-four-nations-tournament-squad

