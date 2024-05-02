Host China inched closer to reclaiming the Uber Cup on home soil, storming into the semifinals with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Denmark in today’s quarterfinals at the Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre in Chengdu.

Parading their strongest line-up, the 15-time champion stamped their superiority over the Danes with world No.2 Chen Yu Fei delivering the opening point by dumping Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-10, 21-21in a 40-minute tie.

It was Chen’s only second game in the tournament after first seeing action in the Group A tie against India.

“This is only my second match in the tournament, so I had to make a bit of adjustment today before defeating Kjaersfeldt,” said Chen after her match.

As expected, top pair Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan had no trouble brushing aside Alexandre Boje Maiken Fruergaard, winning over the Danish pair 21-12, 21-15 in 40 minutes.

Second singles He Bing Jiao, yet to drop a game in her three appearances, stepped up to secure China’s spot in the semifinals, but not before enduring a close fight in the second game.

After a 21-16 win in the first game, the Chinese world No.6 had to wait a bit longer before sealing the second 22-20.

China will take on Japan, who had downed India, in Saturday’s semifinal clash.

Japan fielded Aya Ohori, on the court for the third time, as their first singles against India’s rising young star Ashmita Chaliha.

The world No.11 Ohori was expected to sail through easily over the 53rd-ranked Chaliha but it turned out that the Japanese had to endure another energy-sapping 67-minute duel after her 74-minute marathon encounter against Indonesia’s Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo yesterday.

Ohori took the first game 21-10 but was forced into a rubber game after losing 20-22 in the second. The Japanese was a bit shaky in the first part of the third game but managed to keep her composure and wrapped up the decider 21-15.

Top doubles pair Nami Matsuyama/Chihara Shida were no match for India’s young pair, wrapping up the match against Pria Konjengbam/Shuti Mishra 21-8, 21-9 in just 33 minutes.

Nozomi Okuhara then kept her tournament record intact with an easy 21-15, 21-12 win over Ishrani Baruah to seal Japan’s spot in Saturday’s semifinals against China.

In tomorrow’s quarterfinal matchups, three-time champion Indonesia take on Thailand while Korea are up against Chinese Taipei.

Ends

RESULTS

CHINA bt Denmark 3-0

Chen Yu Fei vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-10, 21-21

Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan bt Alexandre Boje Maiken Fruergaard 21-12, 21-15

He Bing Jiao bt Line Christophersen 21-16, 22-20

JAPAN bt India 3-0

Aya Ohori bt Ashmita Chaliha 21-10, 20-22, 21-15

Nami Matsutyama/Chiharu Shida bt Pria Konjengbam/Shuti Mishra 21-8, 21-9

Nozomi Okuhara bt Ishrani Baruah 21-15, 21-12

