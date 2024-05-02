Formula E is thrilled to announce SUN Minimeal as the Race Title Partner for the 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix. This partnership marks a significant collaboration between the world of sustainable motorsport and innovative nutrition solutions.

The 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix will showcase high-speed electric racing at its best, with the event set to further elevate the excitement around sustainable motorsport. SUN Minimeal will play a pivotal role in engaging fans and participants with nutritious meal solutions that complement the high-energy demands of Formula E racing.

SUN AG, the Swiss food producer behind SUN Minimeal is known for its commitment to reducing resource use in nutrient supply by 90%. The SUN Minimeal products are the first naturally nutrient-complete on-the-go meals that fit in your pocket, designed to replace unhealthy diets with a safe and transparent supply of nutrients, based purely on a plant-based formula. This commitment to sustainable, health-conscious food production mirrors Formula E’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental stewardship and innovation in sustainable mobility.

This new partnership is in addition to SUN Minimeal’s existing involvement in the Extreme E series, where the company fields a team in the all-electric off-road racing championship that emphasizes environmental consciousness, sustainability and inclusion.

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula E, said:

“The partnership with SUN Minimeal is a powerful synergy that embodies our joint commitment to sustainability and innovation. Together, we are setting new standards in how sporting events can engage with fans while upholding principles of health and environmental consciousness.”

Wolfgang Grabher, Chair of the Board of Directors and CEO, SUN AG, said:

“SUN Minimeal’s mission to revolutionize nutrient supply aligns perfectly with Formula E’s dedication to sustainability. We are excited to bring this innovative concept to the public through our partnership with Formula E and look forward to enhancing the race day experience with our ground-breaking products.”

Event Details:

The 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix, proudly named after SUN Minimeal, will take place 11-12 May and feature an 18-turn, 2.355km street circuit that promises thrilling race action in the heart of one of Europe’s most dynamic cities. This event not only highlights the competitive spirit of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship but also emphasizes the sport’s commitment to innovation, both on and off the track.

Fans can look forward to a weekend filled with electric racing, engaging activities, and a showcase of cutting-edge sustainable technology. More information about the Berlin E-Prix can be found on the official Formula E website.

