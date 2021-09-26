Chonburi FC were the biggest winner this week where their thumping 7-0 win over Khon Kaen United saw them taking over the lead at the top of the 2021/22 Revo Thai League 1.

Playing away at the Khon Kaen Provincial Stadium mattered little to the Sharks as Dennis Murillo Skrzypiec smashed in a personal best of four goals (11th minute penalty, 45th, 52nd and 54th minute) as strike-mate Worachit Kanitsribampen nailed a hattrick (25th, 50th and 82nd minute) for the fabulous win.

It was Chonburi’s second victory in two matches after having drawn their first two games of the season – against defending champions BG Pathum and Muang Thong United.

The full three points saw Chonburi moving to the top of the standings with eight points from four matches – the same as second-placed Samutprakan City, who this week held Police Tero FC to a 1-1 draw.

At the Boonyachinda Stadium, Ghanaian Isaac Honey gave Tero the lead five minutes before the break as Suphanan Bureerat then drew level for Samutprakan with the equaliser six minutes into the second half.

2021/22 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Chiangmai United 1-1 Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC

Police Tero 1-1 Samutprakan City

Suphanburi 2-1 Port FC

Singha Chiangrai United 1-2 PT Prachuap

Khon Kaen United 0-7 Chonburi FC

True Bangkok United 2-0 Buriram United

SCG Muangthong United 2-1 Ratchaburi Mirt Phol FC

