Ho Choon Seong and Syabil Azam Syamsul Azam were crowned Sportsmen of the Year at the National Deaf Sports Awards (ASPN) 2025, which was held at the National Sports Council (MSN) earlier this morning.

The pair of Bowlers, who triumphed with a gold medal at last year’s Deaflympics in Tokyo, were overwhelmed when they received the award from the Minister of Youth and Sports of Malaysia, YB. Dr. Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

“It was really a surprise. We really did not expect to win,” said Choon Seong.

Added Syabil: “Winning this award will certainly spur us to do better in the next competition that we compete in.”

While the younger Syabil had the lone achievement in Tokyo to motivate him, Choon Seong is an experienced bowler.

At the 2nd Southeast Asia (SEA) Deaf Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, last August, Choong hauled in a total of four gold medals through the Doubles. Trios, All-Event, and Masters.

In the meantime, Bowling continues their domination at the National Deaf Sports Awards when they also captured the Deaf Sportswomen of the year title.

Huwainaa Danduan Abdullah and Nor Misha Nathera Mackerywere triumphant with a silver medal at last year’s Deaflympics in Tokyo.

“We are grateful for being given recognition. It will make us work harder and raise our game for sure,” added Huwainaa.

PEMENANG

ANUGERAH SUKAN PEKAK NEGARA KALI KE 2 TAHUN 2025

1. OLAHRAGAWAN 2025

A. Ho Choon Seong (Boling Tenpin)

Deaflympics Tokyo 2025

•Beregu Lelaki – Emas

SEA Deaf Games Jakarta

• Individu Lelaki – Perak

• Beregu Lelaki – Emas

• Trio Lelaki – Emas

• All Event Lelaki – Emas

• Masters Lelaki – Emas

B. Syabil Azam Bin Syamsul Azam (Boling Tenpin)

Deaflympics Tokyo

• Beregu Lelaki – Emas

2. OLAHRAGAWATI 2025

A.Huwainaa Danduan Abdullah (Boling Tenpin)

Deaflympics Tokyo

• Beregu Wanita – Perak

SEA Deaf Games Jakarta

• Beregu Wanita – Gangsa

• Trios Wanita – Emas

B. Nor Misha Nathera Mackery (Boling Tenpin)

Deaflympics Tokyo

• Beregu Wanita – Perak

SEA Deaf Games Jakarta

• Trios Wanita – Perak

3. ANUGERAH KEPIMPINAN –

• Soo Kok Heng (Presiden Persatuan Sukan Orang Pekak Sabah)

4. ANUGERAH TOKOH SUKAN –

• Mohamad Sazali Sha’ari (Penasihat Persekutuan Orang Pekak)

5. ANUGERAH JURULATIH KEBANGSAAN

• Kheng Tay Teck (Jurulatih Boling Tenpin)

6. ANUGERAH KHAS

• YB Dato Seri Fatimah Abdullah

(Menteri Pembangunan Wanita, Kanak-Kanak Dan Kesejahteraan

Komuniti Negeri Sarawak)

• YB Puan Hannah Yeoh

(Menteri Wilayah Persekutuan, Jabatan Perdana Menteri)

• ALLAHYARHAM DATUK NAIM MOHAMAD

(Mantan Penasihat MSDEAF)

• Mr. Isao Hayashi

(Datuk Bandar Miyoshi Town, Japan)

7. ANUGERAH ATLET HARAPAN SUKAN PEKAK LELAKI

• Edmund Teo Seng Keong (Badminton)

8. ANUGERAH ATLET HARAPAN SUKAN PEKAK WANITA

• Nur Andrina Binti Zainuddin (Olahraga)

