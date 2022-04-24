Malaysian Futsal head coach Chiew Chun Yong has retained all 16 players from the recent AFF Futsal Championship 2022 as part of the training squad for the SEA Games next month.

The four additional players to make up the 20-man training list are Farikh Khabibor Rahman, Hikmal Firdaus Darul Ridzuan, Aqil Khalis Adli Khairuz and Nur Hazim Suleiman.

Centralised camp will start on 29 April 2022 before the finalised squad of 16 players leave for Ho Chi Minh City where they will play several friendlies.

At the SEA Games, the Malaysians will be up against Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar where they will play in a round-robin competition format.

Malaysia will play Thailand on 11 May 2022, Vietnam (14 May), Indonesia (16 May) and Myanmar (20 May) with all matches to be played at the Ha Nam Indoor Stadium.

#AFF

#FAM

#SEAG2021

