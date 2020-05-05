On Sunday, May 10, The Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is inviting fans to take a drive like no other and descend on its world-famous 3.4-mile track, to collect donations for the Central Texas Food Bank, hosting a parade of unity, hope, and fun!

For as little as a one-dollar donation, which can produce up to four local meals – fans are invited to step into the shoes of their F1 heroes and join the drive from the safety of their own vehicle, ascending on the iconic Circuit of The Americas, for this once in a lifetime drive. Fans on site are also welcomed to donate non-perishable items, as “touchless” locations will be available for self-drop-off in the team garages.

Fans worldwide can also support the ‘Food Drive’ by donating here, with Germania Insurance matching up to $10,000 of donations, along with COTA and Austin Bold FC matching Germania’s donation of $10,000.

http://circuitoftheamericas.com/donate