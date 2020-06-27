Commando Lao League 2 will kick off on 25 July 2020 following the official draw that was held yesterday at the Lao Football Federation headquarters.

A total of 14 teams will be taking part this year and they are Army FC, Vientiane Capital FC, Quest United, Trinity FC, KPS FC, Vientiane United, Lao – Top FC, KheanLao United, Sec United, Hbt 941 FC, Began United, Stt FC, Meung Hat United and Garuda 369 FC.

The 14 teams have been divided into two groups with the champion team of Lao league 2 gaining promotion to Lao League 1 in 2021.

COMMANDO LAO LEAGUE 2

GROUP A: Vientiane United, Kps FC, Army FC, Garuda 369 FC, HBT 941 FC, Kheanlao United and Vientiane Capital FC.

GROUP B: Meuang Hat United, Lao – Top FC, Quest United, Began United, Stt FC, Trinity FC and Sec United.

Like this: Like Loading...