The 2024 World Champion, six days after fracturing his wrist in Australia, will be reviewed again after the opening session of the weekend in Sepang.

Great news! Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) has been given the green light to compete in Free Practice 1 on Friday morning after undergoing a medical check at the PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit on Thursday.

Martin, who sits 10 points behind World Championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) ahead of Round 19, suffered a non-displaced fracture of the distal radius in his right wrist following his rapid Phillip Island Sprint crash last weekend, casting major doubt on his participation in the upcoming PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia.

Thankfully, less than a week after sustaining the injury in Australia, Martin will be out on track in the opening stint of a crucial Grand Prix in the ever-changing 2026 title race. MotoGP’s medical team will review Martin again after FP1.

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