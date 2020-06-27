The FIFA Council on Thursday gave its support for a “pan-Arab” invitational international competition in Qatar in 2021 which will test facilities to be used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, FIFA said the invitational competition for men’s national teams will be contested by Arab nations from Africa and Asia.

It will involve home-based players only and be played outside the international match calendar. The tournament is scheduled for 1-8 December, 2021.

It will be run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the committee organising the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“This will allow the organisers to use facilities and run operations that are also planned for the subsequent FIFA World Cup,” FIFA said in a statement.

