The CommBank Matildas have lifted the 2023 Cup of Nations trophy in Newcastle after overcoming a lively Jamaica side 3-0.

Long-range strikes from Katrina Gorry and Caitlin Foord, and a second international goal for Alex Chidiac, were enough for the CommBank Matildas to take all three points in the final game of the four-nations tournament.

The CommBank Matildas move to within one result of equalling their all-time consecutive win record, with seven wins in their past seven games.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/mackenzie-arnold-tony-gustavsson-talk-after-lifting-cup-nations-trophy-press-conference

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...