Rudy Eka Priyambada, the head coach of the Indonesia women’s national team, felt they should have won their first friendly match against Saudi Arabia that was played at the Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium.

Indonesia were held to a 1-1 draw with Safira Ika giving the early seventh minute lead to the visiting side before Saudi Arabia then replied with the late equaliser from Lana Abdul Razaq five minutes to the end.

“We should have been able to end this match with a win because it happened in the last few minutes of the game,” said Rudy.

“The positive thing is that the players played well and according to the instructions given. It’s just that at the end of the second half, we conceded (the equaliser) due to a failure in anticipation.”

Indonesia will play a second friendly against Saudi Arabia on 26 February 2023 at the same venue.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...