The long and short of it is that the Coronavirus pandemic is having an adverse effect on everyone.

And it is not fair to say that one group of people is suffering more or that another deserves to be given more priority than anyone else.

It is pandemic of global proportion and it is affecting everyone.

Closer to home, the suspension or the postponement of the league across the globe and across ASEAN has put the whole football landscape on a standstill.

There are important dates coming up, with the hugely popular AFF Suzuki Cup looming not far from the horizon.

And with the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) having confirmed the much-awaited event will still be held this year, the extended presence of the Covid-19 is certainly not welcomed news.

Hence the pickle – an extended time off for the league will have an adverse effect on the quality of the national teams preparing for ASEAN’s biggest extravaganza.

When will the Covid-19 let-up?

How long more before players can see action in their respective leagues?

And what about the players’ salaries?

Should the clubs pay players the full amount when the league is on a break?

Is it fair for players to take a pay cut?

These are all pertinent questions. And certainly, the average wage earners are dependent on having the exact number of zeroes each time they punch in at the ATM every month.

But these are extraordinary circumstances and it is not right to say that one decision can apply to all.

Players from Juventus and Johor Darul Ta’zim have agreed on a pay cut.

Yes, a pay cut is only fair since the league is off while ‘working from home’ does not actually apply to football professionals.

Having said that, it is important that when reaching for the decision for a pay cut, the views of the management, officials and players are taken into account.

There is no middle line but rather a common sense of understanding between the triumvirates is needed in these extraordinary circumstances.

A unilateral decision from one party is not fair and all three quarters must come to a decision of the quantum of the pay cut that should be applied if any

After all, football is all about Fair Play.