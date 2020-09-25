Varied fan offer brings long-distance race into the living room

Studio shows with top-class moderation and expert team

Livestream, live timing and onboard cameras in the Audi Sport racing cars

Immersive, intensive and interactive: immerse yourself, join in the excitement and take a look behind the scenes. Audi Sport customer racing offers fans of the 24-hour race a holistic digital experience from the Eifel region from September 24 to 27. Under the motto “Your driver seat on the web,” motor sport enthusiasts can follow the brand’s performance in detail throughout the weekend.

“The majority of the loyal fans have to stay at home in times of Corona and are not allowed to visit the race on site,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“They should now be able to follow our race from their living rooms in a way never seen before. A wide variety of stories and backgrounds, live channels, a great studio show and interactive elements mean that our supporters will be able to immerse themselves in the action like never before.”

A livestream including live timing from the qualifying and the entire race provides an overview. Three onboard cameras in the R8 LMS cars used by Audi Sport with start numbers #1, #3 and #29 provide a unique view of the cockpit. Telemetry data and other information complete the live picture. Legendary Radio Le Mans presenter John Hindhaugh will guide through the studio broadcasts from Friday to Sunday.

With five-time Le Mans winner Frank Biela and two-time Le Mans winner, FIA WEC World Champion and Formula E Team Principal Allan McNish, he has two top-class experts at his side.

Away from the live area, the digital platform also invites visitors to get to know the environment and background of the race and the appearance of Audi Sport in detail. Many interactive elements allow fans to move through the weekend in a varied way and to get involved themselves, for example via Photo Booth or questions to the racing drivers.

Like this: Like Loading...