Cong An Ha Noi FC (CAHN) have been crowned 2024/25 National Cup champions after beating host Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) 5-0 in the final at the Vinh Stadium.

Head coach Alexandré Pölking did not have to wait too long for his charges to take the lead when Nguyen Quang Hai fired in a stiff shot in the seventh minute.

Two further goals from Alan Grafite (32nd minute) and Leo Artur (42nd) gave CAHN the comfortable 3-0 advantage at the break.

Grafite (48th and 62nd minute) then completed a hat-trick for the final scoreline.

It was CAHN’s first-ever National Cup title and secured them a spot in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two.

#AFF

#VFF

