The quest for glory in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ China 2025 kicks off on Tuesday, May 6 as the highly anticipated competition returns for a third edition.Six years after the previous tournament in 2018, 12 contenders will assemble in Hohhot to vie for the crown. The eventual top three teams will claim the three available berths at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, to be hosted by the Philippines – who have automatically qualified – in November. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_futsal_asian_cup.html/news/contenders-poised-to-shine-at-wacfutsal2025 #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...