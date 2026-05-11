Oracle Red Bull Racing is launching ‘Best Seats in the House’, a new initiative that takes fans out of the stands and drops them into moments that define the Team – from the garage to high-energy Red Bull Showruns, to thrilling stunts and Red Bull parties.

Across the season, a few lucky fans will be able to unlock next-level access to the Team via My Paddock, getting a first-hand view inside the world of Oracle Red Bull Racing. These are once‑in‑a‑lifetime experiences, where the selected fans won’t just be watching the action, they’ll become part of it. Spanning global Showruns, race weekends and landmark moments on the motorsport calendar, each Best Seat offers a different way to experience the Team from the inside. From front‑row race viewing and VIP pit lane access to driving experiences, exclusive events, meet‑and‑greets with drivers and Red Bull parties, Best Seats in the House goes far beyond traditional race‑day access to bring fans closer to the Team than ever before. The first experience will take place in Madrid, where the winner will be flown in for a major Red Bull Showrun as the Team gears up to take over the city just weeks before it plays host to its first Formula One race since 1981. Future drops will take fans even deeper into the world of Oracle Red Bull Racing, spanning the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid itself, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the British Grand Prix. Experiences will include opportunities to take part in Red Bull stunts, close up moments with Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, behind‑the‑scenes access at the Oracle Red Bull Racing Factory, and entry into the garage and Red Bull Energy Station.