The partnership between Continental and RCS Sports & Events continues to grow. After a season where the premium tire brand played a starring role in the Giro d’Italia, Giro-E, and the Classics, Continental has extended its sponsorship agreement with RCS’s cycling platform for the next three years. The new deal adds major events such as the Giro d’Italia Women, Giro Next Gen, and Il Giro d’Abruzzo to an already rich sponsorship portfolio.

For the 2025 cycling season, the highlight will be the 108th Giro d’Italia, scheduled from May 9 to June 1, where Continental will once again serve as a Top Sponsor and Official Tyre. The brand will also support the Giro-E, an e-bike experience covering the same routes as the Giro d’Italia, with a focus on sustainability, a key pillar of Continental’s development strategy.

Continental will also serve as an Official Sponsor for the great Classics of Italian cycling. The 2025 season will kick off on the weekend of March 8–9 with the Strade Bianche and its Gran Fondo, continue from March 10–16 with the seven stages of the Tirreno-Adriatico, followed by the world’s oldest cycling race, Milano-Torino, on March 19, and the iconic Milano-Sanremo on March 22, which will also include a women’s edition, the Sanremo Women. After summer, the calendar will conclude with the GranPiemonte, Il Lombardia, and its Gran Fondo on October 9, 11, and 12, respectively.

In addition to these established events, three new races debuting in 2025 will be part of Continental’s sponsorship portfolio:

Il Giro d’Abruzzo , held from April 15–18.

, held from April 15–18. The Giro Next Gen , a race for under-23 talents shaping future champions since 1970, scheduled from June 15–22.

, a race for under-23 talents shaping future champions since 1970, scheduled from June 15–22. The Giro d’Italia Women, one of the most prestigious international women’s cycling events, taking place from July 6–13.

Furthermore, Continental supports the BiciScuola educational project aimed at primary school kids in provinces hosting RCS Sports & Events races. The initiative seeks to introduce young people to cycling culture, promote sustainable mobility, and raise awareness of road safety, environmental respect, and traffic education. – www.giroditalia.it

