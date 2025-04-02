The Singapore National Stadium will host the exciting climax to the regular season of HSBC SVNS 2025 on 5-6 April as the League Winners will be crowned.

The HSBC SVNS 2025 League Winners trophies will be awarded at the end of the sixth and final regular season round at Singapore National Stadium on 5-6 April

New Zealand women and Argentina men lead the current SVNS standings after back-to-back titles in Vancouver and Hong Kong

The top eight ranked teams at the end of the Singapore round qualify for the HSBC SVNS World Championship while teams placed ninth to 12th enter the SVNS Play Off, in Los Angeles on 3-4 May

The action kicks off at 10:30 local time (GMT+8) on Saturday with pool matches and fans around the world can find out where to watch here

Remaining tickets are available from Ticketmaster here

The international rugby sevens action promises to be thrilling from the start as teams battle for vital rankings points with the top eight ranked men’s and women’s teams qualifying for the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles on 3-4 May.

Following an epic penultimate round in Hong Kong China last weekend all 12 men’s and women’s teams have arrived in Singapore where the 24 captains were treated to a scenic boat trip around the famous Marina Bay on Wednesday.

POOLS AND FIXTURES >>

The pools for HSBC SVNS Singapore have produced some mouthwatering match-ups. The competition format involves four pools of three teams each, replicating the event format used in Cape Town during the second round of HSBC SVNS 2025, meaning every match counts from start to finish.

Women’s Olympic champions and SVNS leaders New Zealand are in Pool A with Brazil and China. Reigning SVNS champions Australia will face Japan and Spain in Pool B. Pool C sees Olympic medallists Canada and the USA together with Great Britain. France, Fiji and Ireland complete Pool D.

New Zealand women’s captain Sarah Hirini said: “We had some really good success in Hong Kong and we want to continue that momentum here. The girls won here last year and I hope we can repeat the success this year too.

“It’s amazing that we have put ourselves in a good place to hopefully have a successful day one which would see us bring the league title home as we did last year so we’re really excited by that. It’s something we’ll focus on and enjoy if that comes to fruition but Brazil and China are tough and we need to rectify a few things from when we played them last weekend.”

Men’s SVNS title favourites Argentina are in Pool A with Great Britain and South Africa. Olympic champions France will play Ireland and Kenya in Pool B. Australia, Spain and Uruguay will battle it out in Pool C. While Fiji, New Zealand and the USA are in Pool D.

Argentina men’s captain Santiago Mare said: “Confidence is high after winning the last two tournaments but we are still looking forward to growing in Singapore, to doing things even better on the field and then get the results.

“Becoming league winners gives us a lot of motivation. It is the objective and we are working a lot, just focusing on our game play and our actions, not in the result. Every pool is very hard and every match is like a final so we have to be very clinical and play very well in the first two matches. It would mean a lot to become league winners so we are focusing on that.”

STANDINGS >>

New Zealand women and Argentina men lead the current SVNS standings after five rounds having both claimed back-to-back titles in Vancouver and Hong Kong.

New Zealand head to the Singapore tournament with an eight-point lead over rivals Australia, and will claim the SVNS league title should they top their pool and ensure a top-four finish in Singapore.

Meanwhile Argentina are 12 points ahead of double Olympic champions Fiji and 14 points ahead of third placed Spain, who have been a revelation this year. Argentina will guarantee winning the league if they place sixth or higher in Singapore.

Alongside Singapore success teams are also playing for vital ranking points in the race to finish in the top eight positions at the end of the sixth round of HSBC SVNS 2025 in Singapore in order to qualify for the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles on 3-4, May.

The results from Hong Kong mean that all eight of the men’s teams and six of the women’s teams have already secured their places in the World Championship. The men’s teams are Argentina, Fiji, Spain, South Africa, France, New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain.

The six confirmed women’s teams are New Zealand, Australia, France, USA, Canada and Japan. Brazil currently occupy ninth position and will be looking to overtake either Great Britain or Fiji who sit five and six points above them respectively.

SQUADS >>

The excitement surrounding this year’s event is further heightened by the presence of Olympic medallists and rising stars from around the globe. This blend of experience and youth adds to the unpredictability of the tournament, ensuring an action-packed weekend of rugby sevens.

The two-day event kicks off at 10:30 local time (GMT+8) on Saturday with pool matches. The women’s and men’s finals will bring down the curtain on Sunday at 19:05 and 19:41 respectively.

The two-day event kicks off at 10:30 local time (GMT+8) on Saturday with pool matches. The women's and men's finals will bring down the curtain on Sunday at 19:05 and 19:41 respectively.

